Pi Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoGold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$844.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.