Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $8,927,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $7,935,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $6,816,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $6,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $6,224,000.

POWRU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

