Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.