Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.47 Million in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.96% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.