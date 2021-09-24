Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,066,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

