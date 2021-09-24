Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,943 shares of company stock worth $10,418,396. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 795.30, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

