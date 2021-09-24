Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 275,065 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,065 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.80% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $132,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $207,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMHC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

