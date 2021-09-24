Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $20,564.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003240 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

