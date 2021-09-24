Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 28,078 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

