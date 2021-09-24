Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $178,764.41

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $178,764.41 and $139.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00149190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,308.39 or 1.00263928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.36 or 0.06797533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00776081 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

