PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.