PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives $48.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,111 shares of company stock worth $12,276,273 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

