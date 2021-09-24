PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

