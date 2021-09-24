PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

