Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $179,904.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002994 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00059495 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

