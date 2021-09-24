Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.44 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

