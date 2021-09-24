Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of California Water Service Group worth $25,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

