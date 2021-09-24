Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.57. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,336. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

