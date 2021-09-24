PubMatic’s (PUBM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85.
In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
