PubMatic’s (PUBM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

