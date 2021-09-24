Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.50

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.48 ($0.67), with a volume of 214952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.39.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

