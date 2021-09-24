Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $5,186.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00026471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.31 or 0.99754380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.56 or 0.06795665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00777499 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

