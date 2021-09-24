Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

