Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $327.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $338.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

