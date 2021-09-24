Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

CNI opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

