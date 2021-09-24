Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered by DA Davidson

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – DA Davidson cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.