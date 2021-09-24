Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Personalis, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Personalis in a research report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 70.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

