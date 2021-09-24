Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Raised by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $614.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $552.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

