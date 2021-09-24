Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2021 earnings at $21.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

