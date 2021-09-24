Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

