Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Lifted by William Blair

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Primerica stock opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 21.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.