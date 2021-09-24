Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.17% of Qorvo worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average is $184.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

