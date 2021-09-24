QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. 129,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

