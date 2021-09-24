QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $4,216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.72. 42,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,018. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

