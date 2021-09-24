Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 80.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $729.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

