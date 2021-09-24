Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NYSE:PWR opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

