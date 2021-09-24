Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,151 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

