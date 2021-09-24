Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PBCT opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

