Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $251,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $273.70 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.56.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

