Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. AECOM has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

