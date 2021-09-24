Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.