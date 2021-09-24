Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

