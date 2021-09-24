Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 155 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

