Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

