Quilter Plc Buys 819 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.63.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

