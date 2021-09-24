Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.82. The company had a trading volume of 481,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.32. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $279.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

