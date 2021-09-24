Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.49. 133,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

