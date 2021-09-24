Quilter Plc Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,268,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,685,250. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

