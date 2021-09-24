Quilter Plc Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 306,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,348,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

