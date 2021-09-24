Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 665,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,998,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Separately, cut Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.