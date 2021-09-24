Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 665,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,998,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, cut Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 487,518 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

