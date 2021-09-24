Radix Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

